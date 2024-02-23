For Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Starwood Property Trust Inc [NYSE: STWD] surged by $0.48 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $19.93. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023.

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.22 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.58 per Diluted Share –.

– Originated or Acquired $1.6 Billion of Assets in the Quarter and $3.1 Billion for the Year –.

Starwood Property Trust Inc stock has also gained 4.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STWD stock has inclined by 0.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.64% and lost -5.19% year-on date.

The market cap for STWD stock reached $6.24 billion, with 310.68 million shares outstanding and 295.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 3922646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $21 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for STWD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.61.

STWD stock trade performance evaluation

Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.60, while it was recorded at 19.68 for the last single week of trading, and 19.65 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc go to 4.99%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of STWD shares, which is approximately 8.2815% of the company. BLACKROCK INC. and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC are also major institutional holders, with ownership of approximately 5.8325%.