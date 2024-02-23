For Kellanova Co [K], Analyst sees a rise to $57. What next?

Kellanova Co [NYSE: K] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $56.98. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 11:33 AM that Kellanova Declares Regular Dividend of $0.56 per Share.

Kellanova (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.56 per share on the common stock of Kellanova, payable on March 15, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024. The ex-dividend date is February 29, 2024. This is the 397th dividend that Kellanova, previously Kellogg Company, has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

Kellanova Co stock has also gained 5.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, K stock has inclined by 8.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.04% and gained 1.91% year-on date.

The market cap for K stock reached $19.41 billion, with 340.59 million shares outstanding and 285.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, K reached a trading volume of 4301547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kellanova Co [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $58.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kellanova Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Kellanova Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $55, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on K stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellanova Co is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 20.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

K stock trade performance evaluation

Kellanova Co [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.93 for Kellanova Co [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.97, while it was recorded at 56.08 for the last single week of trading, and 59.17 for the last 200 days.

Kellanova Co [K]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kellanova Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kellanova Co [K] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kellanova Co posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellanova Co go to 7.90%.

Kellanova Co [K]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in K stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in K stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.