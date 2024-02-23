Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] Stock trading around $14.73 per share: What’s Next?

Fluence Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FLNC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -30.15%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 5:32 PM that Fluence Responds to Misleading Short Seller Report.

We believe that the report contains numerous inaccuracies and distortions. The Company believes it is important to set the record straight regarding three blatant misrepresentations:.

Over the last 12 months, FLNC stock dropped by -21.21%. The one-year Fluence Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.17. The average equity rating for FLNC stock is currently 1.74, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.87 billion, with 118.90 million shares outstanding and 70.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, FLNC stock reached a trading volume of 18391924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNC shares is $32.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Fluence Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $24 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Fluence Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on FLNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluence Energy Inc is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57.

FLNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.15. With this latest performance, FLNC shares dropped by -32.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.40 for Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.56, while it was recorded at 17.79 for the last single week of trading, and 23.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fluence Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Fluence Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

FLNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluence Energy Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLNC.

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FLNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FLNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FLNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.