Edison International [EIX] Stock trading around $67.42 per share: What’s Next?

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.68%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Edison International, Southern California Edison Declare Dividends.

The board of directors of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.78 per share, to be paid on April 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 28, 2024.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The Edison International board of directors also declared the following dividends, payable on March 15, 2024, to holders of record on March 1, 2024:.

Over the last 12 months, EIX stock rose by 1.06%. The one-year Edison International stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.54. The average equity rating for EIX stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.86 billion, with 383.57 million shares outstanding and 383.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, EIX stock reached a trading volume of 4508447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Edison International [EIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $72.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $74 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Edison International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EIX stock. On August 22, 2023, analysts increased their price target for EIX shares from 73 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

EIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Edison International [EIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, EIX shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.67, while it was recorded at 66.94 for the last single week of trading, and 68.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edison International Fundamentals:

Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

EIX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edison International posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 5.50%.

Edison International [EIX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.