Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] moved down -0.92: Why It’s Important

Duke Energy Corp. [NYSE: DUK] slipped around -0.86 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $92.13 at the close of the session, down -0.92%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Duke Energy Named One of the World’s Most Admired Companies, Thanks to Its Commitment to Innovation, Sustainable Business and More.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) has been recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for 2024. This is the seventh consecutive year the company has made the list, ranking as one of the top four gas and electric utilities for the third year in a row.

“Providing safe, reliable and affordable energy is foundational to serving our customers and communities. It is an honor for Duke Energy to be recognized by industry peers, directors and analysts in Fortune’s list of World’s Most Admired Companies,” said Lynn Good, Duke Energy’s chair, president and CEO. “This recognition belongs to the talented, dedicated employees who deliver for our customers every day as we lead one of the nation’s largest energy transitions.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 4131447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $102.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $90 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $101 to $113, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on DUK stock. On November 30, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DUK shares from 94 to 103.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corp. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has DUK stock performed recently?

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.84, while it was recorded at 92.26 for the last single week of trading, and 92.17 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Duke Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings analysis for Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Energy Corp. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corp. go to 6.81%.

Insider trade positions for Duke Energy Corp. [DUK]

The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DUK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DUK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.