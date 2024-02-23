Dow Inc [DOW] Is Currently 0.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dow Inc [NYSE: DOW] gained 0.45% or 0.25 points to close at $56.00 with a heavy trading volume of 5087071 shares. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 12:30 PM that The Materials Ecosystem: Unlocking the Value of Waste.

By sharing our perspective on the dynamics of the materials ecosystem – its connections, influencers and gaps, we aim to inspire, highlight the work of others and invite conversation.

The daily chart for DOW points out that the company has recorded 4.11% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 5087071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dow Inc [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $57.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Dow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Dow Inc stock. On October 18, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DOW shares from 55 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for DOW stock

Dow Inc [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.13 for Dow Inc [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.08, while it was recorded at 55.42 for the last single week of trading, and 52.62 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc [DOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Dow Inc [DOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc go to 29.52%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dow Inc [DOW]

The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.