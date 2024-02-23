CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] Revenue clocked in at $371.21 million, up 37.68% YTD: What’s Next?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ: CRSP] price surged by 4.59 percent to reach at $3.78. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 7:30 AM that CRISPR Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

— CASGEVY™ approved in the U.S., European Union, Great Britain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain —.

— Clinical trials ongoing for next generation CAR T product candidates, CTX112™ and CTX131™ targeting CD19 and CD70, respectively —.

The one-year CRSP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.45. The average equity rating for CRSP stock is currently 2.24, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSP shares is $84.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRISPR Therapeutics AG is set at 4.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.32.

CRSP Stock Performance Analysis:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.05. With this latest performance, CRSP shares gained by 30.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.88 for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.22, while it was recorded at 82.81 for the last single week of trading, and 57.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CRISPR Therapeutics AG Fundamentals:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.54 and a Current Ratio set at 17.54.

CRSP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG posted -0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRSP.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRSP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRSP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRSP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.