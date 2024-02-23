BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] – find out why.

Pan American Silver Corp [NYSE: PAAS] closed the trading session at $12.63. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 9:18 PM that Pan American Silver Reports Audited Financial Results for 2023 and Announces Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American” or the “Company”) reports fourth quarter (“Q4 2023”) financial results and audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 (“FY 2023”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.66 percent and weekly performance of 1.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, PAAS reached to a volume of 3761543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $20.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $19 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on PAAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 65.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

PAAS stock trade performance evaluation

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.46, while it was recorded at 12.91 for the last single week of trading, and 15.09 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pan American Silver Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pan American Silver Corp posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PAAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PAAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.