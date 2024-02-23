Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Revenue clocked in at $14.95 billion, up 8.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] closed the trading session at $42.01. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Spectral Medical Announces Amendment and Extension of Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement With Baxter Healthcare Corporation.

Baxter to act as exclusive partner to Spectral for 10 years following PMX approval by U.S. FDA.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.67 percent and weekly performance of 5.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, BAX reached to a volume of 4115892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $44.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

BAX stock trade performance evaluation

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.58 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.21, while it was recorded at 41.63 for the last single week of trading, and 39.88 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baxter International Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 4.07%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.