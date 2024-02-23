Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM] fell -25.64% so far this year. What now?

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [NYSE: ADM] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -0.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $53.70. The company report on February 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Highlander Partners announces sale of its portfolio company, FDL, to ADM.

Fuerst Day Lawson Limited (“FDL”), a portfolio company of Highlander Partners, L.P., completed the previously announced sale to ADM (NYSE: ADM), a premier global human and animal nutrition company. FDL, founded in 1884 and headquartered in London, is a leading ingredient solutions provider, specialized in the rapid development, formulation and manufacture of natural taste and nutrition solutions for applications across multiple product types and global end-markets. It offers custom flavors, syrups and sauces, fruit preps, juices and juice blends, botanical extracts, bakery ingredients, energy and fortification blends and aroma chemicals, backed by deep applications development expertise. FDL serves a global customer base with a presence in Europe, US, and Asia.

Founded in 1902, ADM today is one of the world’s largest agricultural supply chain managers and a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering an unparalleled pantry of ingredients and solutions to meet customer needs for taste, texture, nutrition, and functionality.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6492239 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Archer Daniels Midland Co. stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for ADM stock reached $28.64 billion, with 547.00 million shares outstanding and 529.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, ADM reached a trading volume of 6492239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $65.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Archer Daniels Midland Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $116 to $56, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on ADM stock. On January 22, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for ADM shares from 98 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Daniels Midland Co. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 58.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

How has ADM stock performed recently?

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.61 for Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.43, while it was recorded at 53.79 for the last single week of trading, and 73.27 for the last 200 days.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Earnings analysis for Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archer Daniels Midland Co. posted 1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer Daniels Midland Co. go to -6.60%.

Insider trade positions for Archer Daniels Midland Co. [ADM]

The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ADM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.