Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX] is 25.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: AMLX] gained 21.10% on the last trading session, reaching $18.54 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Reported $380.8 million in net product revenue for the full year 2023, including $108.4 million in the fourth quarter.

Delivered $49.3 million in net income for the full year 2023, including $4.7 million in the fourth quarter, and ended the year with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $371.4 million.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, AMLX reached a trading volume of 5680309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMLX shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $49, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AMLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26.

Trading performance analysis for AMLX stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.03. With this latest performance, AMLX shares gained by 26.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.85 for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.32, while it was recorded at 16.00 for the last single week of trading, and 19.17 for the last 200 days.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.81 and a Current Ratio set at 9.52.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMLX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]

The top three institutional holders of AMLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.