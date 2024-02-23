Agile Therapeutics Inc [AGRX] Is Currently -4.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Agile Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AGRX] loss -4.52% or -0.04 points to close at $0.95 with a heavy trading volume of 14845446 shares. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 9:01 AM that Agile Therapeutics Announces Exercise of Warrants for $4.8 Million Gross Proceeds.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The daily chart for AGRX points out that the company has recorded -55.31% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 78.99K shares, AGRX reached to a volume of 14845446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agile Therapeutics Inc [AGRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for AGRX stock

Agile Therapeutics Inc [AGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.05. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -34.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.44 for Agile Therapeutics Inc [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6157, while it was recorded at 1.0824 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3975 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc [AGRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agile Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Agile Therapeutics Inc [AGRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc posted -5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -11.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 56.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGRX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Agile Therapeutics Inc [AGRX]

