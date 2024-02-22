Zscaler Inc [ZS] Is Currently -14.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zscaler Inc [NASDAQ: ZS] price plunged by -14.10 percent to reach at -$35.12. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:.

JMP Technology Conference in San FranciscoMonday, March 4th, 20241×1 Investor Meetings.

The one-year ZS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.34. The average equity rating for ZS stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zscaler Inc [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $252.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $245 to $290, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on ZS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc is set at 11.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 68.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.88.

ZS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zscaler Inc [ZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.89. With this latest performance, ZS shares dropped by -11.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.38 for Zscaler Inc [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.99, while it was recorded at 244.43 for the last single week of trading, and 173.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zscaler Inc Fundamentals:

Zscaler Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

ZS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zscaler Inc posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc go to 37.10%.

Zscaler Inc [ZS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.