why Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.25

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.30%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a dividend of 11 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on March 11, 2024, to stockholders of record on Feb. 21, 2024.

About Marathon Oil Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company focused on four of the most competitive resource plays in the U.S. – Eagle Ford, Texas; Bakken, North Dakota; STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma; and Permian in New Mexico and Texas, complemented by a world-class integrated gas business in Equatorial Guinea.

Over the last 12 months, MRO stock dropped by -13.48%. The one-year Marathon Oil Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.86. The average equity rating for MRO stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.56 billion, with 633.00 million shares outstanding and 582.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.53M shares, MRO stock reached a trading volume of 9053028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

MRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.35 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.42, while it was recorded at 22.90 for the last single week of trading, and 24.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Oil Corporation Fundamentals:

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

MRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Oil Corporation posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -8.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.