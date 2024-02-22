why Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.00

Blue Star Foods Corp [NASDAQ: BSFC] closed the trading session at $0.11. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Blue Star Foods Executes Transformational Master Service Agreement to Generate an Expected $20 Million Additional Revenue in 2024.

The fully integrated seafood provider adds value from, sourcing to preparing and distributing its gourmet meals through 2,776 retail outlets. It innovates and develops finished value-added meals under several brands, including retail partner private label brands. Its products range from raw retail and food service seafood steaks and portions to dishes, such as quiche, dips, salads, and gourmet seafood entrees.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.07 percent and weekly performance of -13.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -87.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, BSFC reached to a volume of 16700524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

BSFC stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.75. With this latest performance, BSFC shares dropped by -23.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.99 for Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1404, while it was recorded at 0.1179 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6649 for the last 200 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Blue Star Foods Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Star Foods Corp posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSFC.

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]: Institutional Ownership

