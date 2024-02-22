Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Philip Morris International Inc [PM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Philip Morris International Inc [NYSE: PM] gained 1.04% or 0.93 points to close at $90.57 with a heavy trading volume of 4171425 shares. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Philip Morris International Presents at 2024 CAGNY Conference; Reaffirms 2024 Full-Year Forecast for Reported Diluted EPS of $5.90 to $6.02 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $6.32 to $6.44, Representing Currency-Neutral Growth of 7% to 9%.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PMI) (NYSE: PM) Chief Executive Officer, Jacek Olczak and Chief Financial Officer, Emmanuel Babeau, will address investors today at the 2024 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference.

The daily chart for PM points out that the company has recorded -3.99% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, PM reached to a volume of 4171425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $106.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $105 to $86.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Neutral rating on PM stock. On June 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PM shares from 109 to 117.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.68, while it was recorded at 89.61 for the last single week of trading, and 93.78 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Philip Morris International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc go to 10.16%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Philip Morris International Inc [PM]

The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.