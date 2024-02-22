Visa Inc [V] Revenue clocked in at $33.35 billion, up 6.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Visa Inc [NYSE: V] closed the trading session at $276.76. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Tuesday, February 27, Chris Suh, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the KBW Fintech & Payments Conference. The discussion will begin at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.30 percent and weekly performance of 0.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, V reached to a volume of 4749593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Visa Inc [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $300.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Visa Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $296 to $306. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Visa Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 29.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

V stock trade performance evaluation

Visa Inc [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.72 for Visa Inc [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 267.31, while it was recorded at 277.80 for the last single week of trading, and 245.26 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc [V]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Visa Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Visa Inc [V] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Visa Inc posted 2.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc go to 13.29%.

Visa Inc [V]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in V stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in V stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.