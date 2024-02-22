Vaxart Inc [VXRT] Revenue clocked in at $4.16 million, up 146.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Vaxart Inc [NASDAQ: VXRT] gained 14.63% or 0.18 points to close at $1.41 with a heavy trading volume of 5360968 shares. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Vaxart Announces Publication in Vaccines of Non-Human Primate Preclinical Data Demonstrating Its Next-Generation Vaccine Candidates Elicit Mucosal and Systemic Immunogenicity and Reduce Viral Shedding after SARS-CoV-2 Challenge.

— Data served as foundation for current vaccine candidate for planned Phase 2 research.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

— Vaxart vaccine candidates elicited strong antigen-specific serum IgG and IgA with neutralizing activity against multiple variants of concern.

The daily chart for VXRT points out that the company has recorded 78.50% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, VXRT reached to a volume of 5360968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vaxart Inc [VXRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on VXRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for VXRT stock

Vaxart Inc [VXRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.49. With this latest performance, VXRT shares gained by 83.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.13 for Vaxart Inc [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8346, while it was recorded at 1.2400 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8233 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc [VXRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vaxart Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.07 and a Current Ratio set at 5.07.

Vaxart Inc [VXRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vaxart Inc posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VXRT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vaxart Inc [VXRT]

The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VXRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VXRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.