SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT] Is Currently 1.22 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SINTX Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SINT] price surged by 1.22 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 9:00 AM that SINTX TECHNOLOGIES ENTERS INTO A SECOND LONG TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR THE AEROSPACE MARKET.

“We are excited to serve our customer who is a world leader in aerospace systems,” said Dave O’Brien, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for SINTX. “SINTX’s quality systems, operational capabilities, and expertise in ceramic technologies have positioned the Company well to serve customers who require the most stringent quality standards, such as those found in the aerospace and biomedical markets. The Quality Management System for our Salt Lake City facility is certified as compliant with both the AS9100D and ISO 13485:2016 standards – for the aerospace and biomedical sectors respectively.”.

The one-year SINT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.57. The average equity rating for SINT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SINT shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SINT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for SINTX Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SINTX Technologies Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

SINT Stock Performance Analysis:

SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, SINT shares dropped by -51.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.23 for SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3001, while it was recorded at 0.1444 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8450 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SINTX Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

SINTX Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.09.

SINT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SINTX Technologies Inc posted -34.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -529.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SINT.

SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT] Institutonal Ownership Details

