RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] is 1.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RLX Technology Inc ADR [NYSE: RLX] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.03. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 2:09 AM that RLX Technology Unveils 2022-2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) today proudly presents its Corporate Social Responsibility Report. The report outlines the firm’s annual progress in fulfilling various corporate social responsibilities, including rural revitalization, product-related responsibility, corporate governance, environmental responsibility, and employee responsibility.

According to the report, as of 2023, RLX has invested a total of 44.3 million yuan in areas such as biodiversity conservation and rural revitalization. By the end of April 2023, RLX had effectively generated approximately 120,000 employment opportunities along the supply chain, and accumulated research and development investments totaling 800 million yuan.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3161661 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RLX Technology Inc ADR stands at 4.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.09%.

The market cap for RLX stock reached $2.04 billion, with 1.00 billion shares outstanding and 921.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.06M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 3161661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $2.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on RLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc ADR is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, RLX shares gained by 14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.15 for RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 1.80 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.73 and a Current Ratio set at 14.86.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc ADR go to 12.71%.

The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.