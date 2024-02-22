Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] is -15.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] closed the trading session at $11.31. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Physicians Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2023 Financial Results.

Announces $0.03 Net Income per Share and $0.26 Normalized FFO per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2023.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.03 percent and weekly performance of -0.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, DOC reached to a volume of 8928103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $14.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.02.

DOC stock trade performance evaluation

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.68, while it was recorded at 11.48 for the last single week of trading, and 13.03 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Physicians Realty Trust posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to -10.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.