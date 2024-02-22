Market cap of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd [LYT] reaches 9.78M – now what?

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd [NASDAQ: LYT] loss -21.61% on the last trading session, reaching $0.05 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 9:19 AM that Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. announces 1 for 60 Reverse Stock Split.

The Reverse Split will be effected by filing amendments with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands. The Company intends to file the amendments with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands on February 22nd, 2024, and it is anticipated that the ordinary shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on February 23rd, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.25M shares, LYT reached a trading volume of 8975346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for LYT stock

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd [LYT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.97. With this latest performance, LYT shares dropped by -51.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.39 for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd [LYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1013, while it was recorded at 0.0665 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2862 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd [LYT]

The top three institutional holders of LYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LYT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LYT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.