Market Analysts see Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

Novo Nordisk ADR [NYSE: NVO] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $120.93. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 9:03 AM that Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S.

Bagsværd, Denmark, 21 February 2024 – The Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S will be held on:.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Novo Nordisk ADR stock has also gained 0.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVO stock has inclined by 19.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.12% and gained 16.90% year-on date.

The market cap for NVO stock reached $409.16 billion, with 3.38 billion shares outstanding and 3.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, NVO reached a trading volume of 4112982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $117.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Novo Nordisk ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on NVO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Nordisk ADR is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVO in the course of the last twelve months was 33.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

NVO stock trade performance evaluation

Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, NVO shares gained by 14.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.48, while it was recorded at 122.29 for the last single week of trading, and 94.34 for the last 200 days.

Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Novo Nordisk ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novo Nordisk ADR posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk ADR go to 2.80%.

Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.