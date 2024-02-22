Global Payments, Inc. [GPN] Stock trading around $132.46 per share: What’s Next?

Global Payments, Inc. [NYSE: GPN] surged by $1.66 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $132.46. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Global Payments to Participate in Citi FinTech Conference.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Josh Whipple, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present live at the Citi FinTech Conference in New York on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 11 a.m. EST.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

Global Payments, Inc. stock has also loss -2.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPN stock has inclined by 18.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.13% and gained 4.30% year-on date.

The market cap for GPN stock reached $34.17 billion, with 260.38 million shares outstanding and 255.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, GPN reached a trading volume of 9088941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global Payments, Inc. [GPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $156.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Global Payments, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Global Payments, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on GPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments, Inc. is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

GPN stock trade performance evaluation

Global Payments, Inc. [GPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, GPN shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.07 for Global Payments, Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.74, while it was recorded at 134.85 for the last single week of trading, and 116.83 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments, Inc. [GPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Global Payments, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Global Payments, Inc. [GPN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global Payments, Inc. posted 2.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments, Inc. go to 14.82%.

Global Payments, Inc. [GPN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GPN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GPN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.