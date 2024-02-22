Gevo Inc [GEVO] stock Initiated by Northland Capital analyst, price target now $2

Gevo Inc [NASDAQ: GEVO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.32% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.00%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM that Gevo to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Meetings.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor meetings:.

Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Friday, February 16, at 10:00 am ET.

Over the last 12 months, GEVO stock dropped by -55.27%. The one-year Gevo Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.59. The average equity rating for GEVO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $210.87 million, with 237.17 million shares outstanding and 230.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, GEVO stock reached a trading volume of 5754785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gevo Inc [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $4.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Gevo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on GEVO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

GEVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gevo Inc [GEVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Gevo Inc [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0290, while it was recorded at 0.9149 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2541 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gevo Inc Fundamentals:

Gevo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.23 and a Current Ratio set at 4.27.

GEVO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gevo Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc [GEVO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GEVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GEVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.