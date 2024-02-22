For TechnipFMC plc [FTI], Analyst sees a rise to $23.50. What next?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] gained 1.65% on the last trading session, reaching $20.27 price per share at the time. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:15 PM that TechnipFMC Declares Quarterly Dividend.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on April 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the New York Stock Exchange on March 19, 2024. The ex-dividend date is March 18, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 6305983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $26.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $18 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2023, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Kepler analysts kept a Hold rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for FTI stock

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.54 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.53, while it was recorded at 19.77 for the last single week of trading, and 18.62 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TechnipFMC plc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

