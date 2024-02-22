For Analog Devices Inc. [ADI], Analyst sees a rise to $205. What next?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] surged by $4.32 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $193.72. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Analog Devices Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Revenue of more than $2.5 billion with continued growth in Automotive.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Operating cash flow of $4.6 billion and free cash flow of $3.2 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Analog Devices Inc. stock has also gained 4.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADI stock has inclined by 5.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.31% and lost -2.44% year-on date.

The market cap for ADI stock reached $96.05 billion, with 496.26 million shares outstanding and 494.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 5552728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $209.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

ADI stock trade performance evaluation

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.39 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.76, while it was recorded at 189.04 for the last single week of trading, and 183.80 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Analog Devices Inc. posted 2.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to -1.51%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ADI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ADI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.