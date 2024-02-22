Etsy Inc [ETSY] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $80

Etsy Inc [NASDAQ: ETSY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.68%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Etsy, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Highest-ever quarterly revenue achieved in Q4 23.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, ETSY stock dropped by -40.52%. The one-year Etsy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.03. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.24 billion, with 125.05 million shares outstanding and 118.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, ETSY stock reached a trading volume of 6156232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $82.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Etsy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $76 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $90, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.45.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for Etsy Inc [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.57, while it was recorded at 76.70 for the last single week of trading, and 77.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc Fundamentals:

Etsy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.45.

ETSY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Etsy Inc posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc go to 16.00%.

Etsy Inc [ETSY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.0 million shares, which is approximately 8.28% of outstanding shares. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC are also major institutional holders.