Emergent Biosolutions Inc [EBS] is 12.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Emergent Biosolutions Inc [NYSE: EBS] gained 78.29% on the last trading session, reaching $2.71 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Emergent BioSolutions Appoints Industry Leader Joseph C. Papa as New President and CEO.

Papa will lead Emergent into a new era of focusing on protecting public health, returning to growth and paying down the company’s debt.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, EBS reached a trading volume of 76038579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Emergent Biosolutions Inc [EBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBS shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Emergent Biosolutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Emergent Biosolutions Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on EBS stock. On March 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EBS shares from 23 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emergent Biosolutions Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

Trading performance analysis for EBS stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc [EBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.44. With this latest performance, EBS shares gained by 37.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.42 for Emergent Biosolutions Inc [EBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0300, while it was recorded at 1.8400 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5100 for the last 200 days.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc [EBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc [EBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emergent Biosolutions Inc posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -875.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Emergent Biosolutions Inc [EBS]

