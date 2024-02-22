Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] moved down -9.68: Why It’s Important

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CRWD] closed the trading session at $292.36. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 3:00 AM that 2024 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report: From Breakout to Breach in Under Three Minutes; Cloud Infrastructure Under Attack.

Report indicates adversaries seek to disrupt global elections and exploit generative AI technology.

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced the findings of the 2024 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report, highlighting a surge in adversaries leveraging stolen identity credentials to exploit gaps in cloud environments and maximize the stealth, speed and impact of cyberattacks. The report also details the biggest threats on the horizon for 2024, including the disruption of global elections and the exploitation of generative AI to lower the barrier of entry and launch more sophisticated attacks.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.51 percent and weekly performance of -9.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 89.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, CRWD reached to a volume of 8977118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $317.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $203 to $304, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CRWD stock. On December 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CRWD shares from 238 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc is set at 13.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 81.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.65.

CRWD stock trade performance evaluation

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.80 for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 282.54, while it was recorded at 322.25 for the last single week of trading, and 194.92 for the last 200 days.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc go to 41.73%.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.