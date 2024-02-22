Coty Inc [COTY] Revenue clocked in at $6.01 billion, up 1.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Coty Inc [NYSE: COTY] price surged by 3.86 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on February 19, 2024 at 11:30 PM that Coty to Update on Market Beating Progress, Outlook, and White-Space Opportunities at CAGNY 2024 Conference.

Reiterates FY24 Outlook of +9-11% LFL Revenue and +11-12% Adjusted EBITDA Growth.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Reaffirms Medium Term Algorithm for LFL Revenue Growth at Upper End of +6-8%, Adjusted EBITDA +9-11%, and Mid 20s % EPS CAGR.

The one-year COTY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.37. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Coty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Kepler raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Coty Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $14, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 32.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.97. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.05 for Coty Inc [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.13, while it was recorded at 12.06 for the last single week of trading, and 11.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc Fundamentals:

Coty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

COTY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 533.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc go to 18.30%.

Coty Inc [COTY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.