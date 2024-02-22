CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] Stock trading around $1.60 per share: What’s Next?

CN Energy Group Inc [NASDAQ: CNEY] jumped around 0.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.60 at the close of the session, up 20.30%. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 9:00 AM that CN Energy Group. Inc. Appoints Steven Berman as the Chief Executive Officer.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) (the “Company”), a high-tech enterprise specializing in cogeneration of high-quality wood-activated carbon and clean energy, today announced the appointment of Steven Berman as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This appointment follows a comprehensive global search.

We believe Mr. Berman will bring a wealth of experience to the Company as the Chief Executive Officer, with over 28 years of leadership expertise in customer service, finance, sales and innovative technology. Mr. Berman is the founder of Berman Electronic Enterprises LLC (“BE Enterprises”), a private global enterprise in the semiconductor industry, and has been operating BE Enterprises for the past 15 years. BE Enterprises is a full-service global distributor of electronic components servicing original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers worldwide.

Compared to the average trading volume of 223.80K shares, CNEY reached a trading volume of 16187705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNEY shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNEY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CN Energy Group Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has CNEY stock performed recently?

CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.79. With this latest performance, CNEY shares dropped by -12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7692, while it was recorded at 1.4422 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9817 for the last 200 days.

CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CN Energy Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 3.22.

Insider trade positions for CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]

The top three institutional holders of CNEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%.