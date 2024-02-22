Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK] moved up 7.98: Why It’s Important

Chesapeake Energy Corp. [NASDAQ: CHK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.98% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.71%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:00 PM that CHESAPEAKE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND ISSUES 2024 OUTLOOK.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results and issued 2024 guidance.

Over the last 12 months, CHK stock rose by 6.46%. The one-year Chesapeake Energy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.75. The average equity rating for CHK stock is currently 1.74, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.97 billion, with 130.79 million shares outstanding and 108.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, CHK stock reached a trading volume of 6009731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $101.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $82 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Chesapeake Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on CHK stock. On December 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CHK shares from 106 to 86.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corp. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 19.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.56.

CHK Stock Performance Analysis:

Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.71. With this latest performance, CHK shares gained by 11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.68 for Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.16, while it was recorded at 78.83 for the last single week of trading, and 81.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chesapeake Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Chesapeake Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

CHK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chesapeake Energy Corp. posted 1.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corp. go to 5.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CHK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CHK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.