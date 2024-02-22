Applovin Corp [APP] is 39.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Applovin Corp [NASDAQ: APP] loss -3.33% on the last trading session, reaching $55.42 price per share at the time. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 8:07 AM that Adjust and AppLovin Reveal Ways AI-Powered Personalization Will Drive Next Mobile App Growth Phase.

New report co-authored by Adjust and AppLovin brings robust set of data, benchmarks and actionable advice to the mobile apps industry.

Leading measurement and analytics company Adjust, today released its annual Mobile App Trends Report with global app data along with expert tips from AppLovin, on trends and patterns – namely personalization powered by AI – driving the evolution of the industry. The report finds that despite the downward trend throughout 2022, app installs grew 4% globally in 2023, demonstrating mobile’s ability to deliver significant returns is as strong as ever and full of untapped opportunities.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 4107391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applovin Corp [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $65.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Applovin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $20 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Applovin Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on APP stock. On May 17, 2023, analysts increased their price target for APP shares from 21 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applovin Corp is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

Trading performance analysis for APP stock

Applovin Corp [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.93. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 27.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 269.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.63 for Applovin Corp [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.23, while it was recorded at 55.60 for the last single week of trading, and 35.86 for the last 200 days.

Applovin Corp [APP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Applovin Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Applovin Corp [APP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applovin Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APP.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Applovin Corp [APP]

