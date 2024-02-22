Alcoa Corp [AA] moved up 4.76: Why It’s Important

Alcoa Corp [NYSE: AA] surged by $1.27 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $27.96. The company report on February 19, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Alcoa’s President and Chief Executive Officer, William Oplinger to participate in BMO 2024 Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) announced today that William F. Oplinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on February 27, 2024.

At 9:30 a.m. EST, Oplinger will deliver a presentation regarding Alcoa’s business, market conditions, and outlook in the current market, including factors that could affect the Company’s present quarter’s financial results. His presentation will be followed by a brief question-and-answer session.

Alcoa Corp stock has also gained 8.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AA stock has inclined by 6.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.20% and lost -17.76% year-on date.

The market cap for AA stock reached $4.99 billion, with 176.97 million shares outstanding and 176.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 5636636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corp [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $31.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Alcoa Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corp is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corp [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.16. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for Alcoa Corp [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.51, while it was recorded at 27.25 for the last single week of trading, and 30.31 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corp [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alcoa Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alcoa Corp [AA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alcoa Corp posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -109.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corp go to 12.30%.

Alcoa Corp [AA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of AA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.