Walt Disney Co [DIS] is 21.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Walt Disney Co [NYSE: DIS] plunged by -$2.16 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $109.44. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Disney and Epic Games to Create Expansive and Open Games and Entertainment Universe Connected to Fortnite.

Open, persistent and social universe will bring Disney stories and experiences to life, interoperating with Fortnite and its more than 100 million active players and creators.

Disney to invest $1.5 billion for an equity stake in Epic Games.

Walt Disney Co stock has also gained 0.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DIS stock has inclined by 15.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.32% and gained 21.21% year-on date.

The market cap for DIS stock reached $200.74 billion, with 1.83 billion shares outstanding and 1.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.80M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 9757897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walt Disney Co [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $114.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Walt Disney Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $122 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Walt Disney Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on DIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walt Disney Co is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

DIS stock trade performance evaluation

Walt Disney Co [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 17.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.02 for Walt Disney Co [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.81, while it was recorded at 111.10 for the last single week of trading, and 89.65 for the last 200 days.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Walt Disney Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walt Disney Co [DIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walt Disney Co posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walt Disney Co go to 17.52%.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.