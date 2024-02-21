Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Oracle Corp. [NYSE: ORCL] closed the trading session at $108.45. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Waldo’s Dollar Mart Streamlines Retail Operations with Oracle Cloud.

Retailer unifies business processes to support agility, reliability, and growth with Oracle’s finance and retail cloud solutions.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Mexican retailer Waldo’s Dollar Mart is using Oracle Cloud finance and merchandising applications to manage its complex, multi-format business model while continuing to scale to offer customers more choices in products and buying channels.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.86 percent and weekly performance of -6.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.25M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 10915695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corp. [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $125.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Oracle Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $131 to $135, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 77.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.38. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.46 for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.25, while it was recorded at 112.10 for the last single week of trading, and 111.27 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Oracle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corp. [ORCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oracle Corp. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp. go to 10.68%.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.