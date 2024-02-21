Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Outfront Media Inc [OUT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Outfront Media Inc [NYSE: OUT] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $12.43. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 9:31 AM that OUTFRONT Media Celebrates Black History Month with Inspiring OOH Campaigns, Ad Age Partnership, and Community Collaborations.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT), one of the largest out-of-home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., is proud to announce its extensive plans for Black History Month. This year’s celebration features inspiring out of home (OOH) initiatives, a renewed partnership with Ad Age for the Black Creative Excellence Campaign, and impactful collaborations with communities committed to preserving and promoting Black history.

For the second consecutive year, OUTFRONT is partnering with Ad Age for its annual Black History Month feature celebrating Black creative excellence, which debuted on February 1. The project highlights key moments in the careers of inspiring and influential creators, who are featured on OUTFRONT’s digital media across the U.S. During the campaign, billboards will showcase creatives who make an impact on the industry; the street-level & transit locations will incorporate a QR code directing commuters to learn more about the full Black Creative Excellence series on AdAge.com. OUTFRONT’s Midwest Regional Creative Director, Nicole Mapp, kicks off the campaign with an essay on AdAge.com about her work with Color Of Change.

Outfront Media Inc stock has also loss -6.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OUT stock has inclined by 1.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.29% and lost -10.96% year-on date.

The market cap for OUT stock reached $2.05 billion, with 164.15 million shares outstanding and 132.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, OUT reached a trading volume of 6084417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Outfront Media Inc [OUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $15.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $20 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Outfront Media Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on OUT stock. On September 25, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OUT shares from 17 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for OUT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.15.

OUT stock trade performance evaluation

Outfront Media Inc [OUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, OUT shares dropped by -7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.79 for Outfront Media Inc [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.43, while it was recorded at 12.77 for the last single week of trading, and 12.85 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Outfront Media Inc [OUT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Outfront Media Inc posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc go to 10.00%.

Outfront Media Inc [OUT]: Institutional Ownership

