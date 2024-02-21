Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] moved up 1.50: Why It’s Important

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [NASDAQ: WBA] jumped around 0.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $22.31 at the close of the session, up 1.50%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 6:32 PM that Amazon.com Set to Join Dow Jones Industrial Average; Uber to Join Dow Jones Transportation Average.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 26:.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASD:AMZN) will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASD:WBA) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Reflecting the evolving nature of the American economy, this change will increase consumer retail exposure as well as other business areas in the DJIA. The index change was prompted by DJIA constituent Walmart Inc.’s (NYSE:WMT) decision to split its stock 3:1, which will reduce Walmart’s index weight due to the price weighted construction of the index. Walmart will remain in the DJIA.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.57M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 10558951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $25.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on WBA stock. On October 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WBA shares from 27 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

How has WBA stock performed recently?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.75 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.76, while it was recorded at 21.93 for the last single week of trading, and 25.57 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Earnings analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc go to -4.77%.

Insider trade positions for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]

The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.