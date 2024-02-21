Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] gain 21.05% so far this year. What now?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: VTYX] price surged by 21.54 percent to reach at $0.53. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

Event: Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference Location: VirtualDate: Tuesday, February 13, 2024Time: 11:20-11:50 AM ET.

The one-year VTYX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.32. The average equity rating for VTYX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTYX shares is $8.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Ventyx Biosciences Inc stock. On November 07, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for VTYX shares from 46 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventyx Biosciences Inc is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10.

VTYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.54. With this latest performance, VTYX shares gained by 51.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 21.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ventyx Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.76 and a Current Ratio set at 11.76.

VTYX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ventyx Biosciences Inc posted -0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTYX.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VTYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VTYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VTYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.