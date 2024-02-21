Unity Software Inc [U] is -21.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Unity Software Inc [NYSE: U] plunged by -$1.88 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $32.02. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Unity’s Support for Apple Vision Pro is Now in General Availability — Empowering Developers to Create Apps and Games in visionOS.

From Gaming, to Automobiles to Wellness and more, Unity Enables Creators Across Industries to Be Among the First to Build Spatial Experiences.

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, announced today their support for visionOS is now available. Unity’s flexible authoring workflows, robust XR tools, and cross-platform compatibility are now unlocked and available to developers eager to craft unique spatial experiences for Apple Vision Pro. Unity’s support for visionOS includes templates, samples, and other resources for developers to create games and apps that are immersive and seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world, using Unity’s PolySpatial technology. To learn more about Unity’s official support for visionOS, visit the Unity blog.

Unity Software Inc stock has also loss -6.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, U stock has inclined by 10.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.95% and lost -21.69% year-on date.

The market cap for U stock reached $12.17 billion, with 374.24 million shares outstanding and 249.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.12M shares, U reached a trading volume of 8697575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unity Software Inc [U]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $35.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $20 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for U in the course of the last twelve months was 224.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.34.

U stock trade performance evaluation

Unity Software Inc [U] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, U shares dropped by -3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Unity Software Inc [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.47, while it was recorded at 33.79 for the last single week of trading, and 34.41 for the last 200 days.

Unity Software Inc [U]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Unity Software Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.34 and a Current Ratio set at 2.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unity Software Inc [U] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unity Software Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.

Unity Software Inc [U]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in U stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in U stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.