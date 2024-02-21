UiPath Inc [PATH] moved down -4.57: Why It’s Important

UiPath Inc [NYSE: PATH] loss -4.57% or -1.14 points to close at $23.82 with a heavy trading volume of 9979256 shares. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 10:30 PM that UiPath Announces New Developer Features at DevCon 2024 to Bring Latest in AI-powered Productivity to Developer Community.

More than 2 million developers use UiPath AI-powered automation to fuel businesses.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced at the UiPath DevCon 2024 event a host of new features in its platform designed to enable developers to build, test, and accelerate implementation of automations.

The daily chart for PATH points out that the company has recorded 60.73% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.67M shares, PATH reached to a volume of 9979256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UiPath Inc [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $24.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for UiPath Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2023, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on PATH stock. On March 16, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PATH shares from 14.50 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATH in the course of the last twelve months was 55.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.77.

Trading performance analysis for PATH stock

UiPath Inc [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.38. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 7.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for UiPath Inc [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.99, while it was recorded at 25.08 for the last single week of trading, and 18.65 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

UiPath Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.77 and a Current Ratio set at 3.77.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UiPath Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc go to 46.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at UiPath Inc [PATH]

The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PATH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PATH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.