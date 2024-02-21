UBS lifts Altria Group Inc. [MO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.25. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:05 AM that Murray R. Garnick, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Announces Decision to Retire.

(NYSE: MO) Murray R. Garnick, Executive Vice President & General Counsel of Altria Group, Inc. (Altria), has notified the company of his decision to retire effective April 1, 2024. Murray’s distinguished career spanned nearly 40 years in support of Altria and its family of companies. He joined Altria Client Services LLC (ALCS) in 2008 as Senior Vice President & Associate General Counsel after more than two decades representing Altria and its subsidiaries in litigation matters as a partner at the law firm of Arnold & Porter LLP.

“Under Murray’s guidance, we have successfully managed significant litigation challenges and established Altria as a leading advocate for tobacco harm reduction policies in the U.S.,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to Murray’s significant individual contributions, his passion for developing world-class legal and regulatory talent has contributed tremendously to Altria’s success. I am grateful for his many contributions, and I wish him the best in retirement.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8298455 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altria Group Inc. stands at 1.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.31%.

The market cap for MO stock reached $70.98 billion, with 1.79 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.12M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 8298455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $46.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on MO stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 53 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

How has MO stock performed recently?

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.24 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.86, while it was recorded at 40.25 for the last single week of trading, and 42.86 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.49.

Earnings analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc. posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 2.80%.

Insider trade positions for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.