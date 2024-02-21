Trxade Health Inc [MEDS] Revenue clocked in at $9.09 million, up 74.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Trxade Health Inc [NASDAQ: MEDS] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 98.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.09. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 9:07 AM that Trxade health, Inc files its 3Q 10Q.

On November 21, 2023, the Company received a standard notice of noncompliance from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Form 10-Q, the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12420948 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trxade Health Inc stands at 25.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.71%.

The market cap for MEDS stock reached $11.00 million, with 1.21 million shares outstanding and 0.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.18K shares, MEDS reached a trading volume of 12420948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trxade Health Inc [MEDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEDS shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trxade Health Inc is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has MEDS stock performed recently?

Trxade Health Inc [MEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 102.22. With this latest performance, MEDS shares gained by 106.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.27 for Trxade Health Inc [MEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.93, while it was recorded at 5.28 for the last single week of trading, and 6.70 for the last 200 days.

Trxade Health Inc [MEDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Trxade Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

Earnings analysis for Trxade Health Inc [MEDS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trxade Health Inc posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEDS.

Insider trade positions for Trxade Health Inc [MEDS]

The top three institutional holders of MEDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MEDS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MEDS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.