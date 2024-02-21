Telsey Advisory Group lifts Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Peloton Interactive Inc [NASDAQ: PTON] loss -4.19% or -0.19 points to close at $4.35 with a heavy trading volume of 9368397 shares. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Additional Call Details:Event: Peloton Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference CallDate: Thursday, February 1, 2024Time: 8:30 a.m. ET.

The daily chart for PTON points out that the company has recorded -37.95% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.55M shares, PTON reached to a volume of 9368397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $6.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $13 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on PTON stock. On October 19, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PTON shares from 6.50 to 4.15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.56. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -21.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.39 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Peloton Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peloton Interactive Inc posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -71.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]

The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PTON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.