TD Securities slashes price target on Newmont Corp [NEM] – find out why.

Newmont Corp [NYSE: NEM] price plunged by -0.72 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Newmont and Project C.U.R.E. – Two Decades of Partnership Delivering Global Medical Support.

$42 Million Worth of Medical Supplies and Equipment Have Been Distributed to Support Communities Around the World and Near our Operations.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) and Project C.U.R.E. announce a five-year agreement to deliver medical supplies and life-saving training for healthcare providers in developing countries and communities near Newmont mining operations. Under the agreement, Newmont commits to an annual contribution of $200,000 over the next five years, totaling $1 million.

The one-year NEM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.67. The average equity rating for NEM stock is currently 1.96, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Newmont Corp [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $47.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Newmont Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Newmont Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $58, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corp is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 50.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

NEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Newmont Corp [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for Newmont Corp [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.14, while it was recorded at 32.77 for the last single week of trading, and 39.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newmont Corp Fundamentals:

Newmont Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

NEM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newmont Corp posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corp go to 9.15%.

Newmont Corp [NEM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.