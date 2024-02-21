Sunrun Inc [RUN] fell -19.05% so far this year. What now?

Sunrun Inc [NASDAQ: RUN] plunged by -$0.53 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $15.89. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 8:55 AM that Sunrun and PG&E Complete First Season of Innovative Residential Distributed Power Plant.

First-of-its-kind partnership between California’s largest utility and nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service helped strengthen the state’s energy grid with home solar-plus-storage systems.

Peaking at nearly 32 megawatts from 8,500 solar-plus-storage residential systems, Sunrun and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers provided consistent, reliable clean energy to California’s power grid through the summer and fall of 2023 through an exclusive partnership between PG&E and Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service.

Sunrun Inc stock has also loss -6.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RUN stock has inclined by 42.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.82% and lost -19.05% year-on date.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $3.46 billion, with 214.18 million shares outstanding and 211.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.08M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 7737641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $21.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $15 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.42. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 20.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Sunrun Inc [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.02, while it was recorded at 16.27 for the last single week of trading, and 15.34 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sunrun Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunrun Inc [RUN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 680.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc go to -8.00%.

Sunrun Inc [RUN]: Institutional Ownership

