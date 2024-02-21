Shineco Inc [SISI] moved up 55.93: Why It’s Important

Shineco Inc [NASDAQ: SISI] surged by $0.82 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.30. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Shineco Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement.

The reverse stock split is expected to become effective on February 16, 2024 (the “Effective Date”), and the shares are expected to begin trading on the split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (“Nasdaq”) under the Company’s existing trading symbol “SISI” at the market open on February 16, 2024. The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will be 824567408.

Shineco Inc stock has also gained 70.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SISI stock has inclined by 100.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.68% and gained 104.26% year-on date.

The market cap for SISI stock reached $1.47 million, with 26.39 million shares outstanding and 0.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 116.00K shares, SISI reached a trading volume of 16427016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shineco Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SISI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

Shineco Inc [SISI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.37. With this latest performance, SISI shares gained by 76.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SISI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.90 for Shineco Inc [SISI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2600, while it was recorded at 1.5200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2000 for the last 200 days.

Shineco Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.54.

Shineco Inc [SISI]: Institutional Ownership

