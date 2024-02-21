Roblox Corporation [RBLX] is -9.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] price plunged by -3.50 percent to reach at -$1.5. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Roblox Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Strong year over year growth in Daily Active Users, Hours Engaged, Revenue, and Bookings.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operational results and issued its full year and first quarter 2024 guidance today. Separately, Roblox posted a letter to shareholders and supplemental materials on the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com.

The one-year RBLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.28. The average equity rating for RBLX stock is currently 1.97, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $49.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $26 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $51 to $55, while Needham kept a Buy rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 342.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 190.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.33. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 7.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.29, while it was recorded at 43.04 for the last single week of trading, and 37.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

RBLX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roblox Corporation posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 10.19%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RBLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.