Piper Sandler lifts Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [NYSE: TEVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.38% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.24%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Teva Presents New Data Supporting Safety, Tolerability and Target Engagement of Anti-TL1A (TEV-‘574) Antibody at the 2024 ECCO Annual Meeting.

Results demonstrate rapid and sustained suppression of free TL1A, confirming target engagement of anti-TL1A (TEV-’574)1.

Anti-TL1A (TEV-’574) was shown to be safe and well-tolerated, with a low incidence of antidrug antibodies2.

Over the last 12 months, TEVA stock rose by 29.41%. The one-year Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.16. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 2.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.65 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.33M shares, TEVA stock reached a trading volume of 11814389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $14.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $10 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $12, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on TEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 16.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.01 for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.35, while it was recorded at 13.08 for the last single week of trading, and 9.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

TEVA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR go to 1.60%.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.